Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,999 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 68.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,278 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 113.8% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 28,287 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in Halliburton by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 38,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.52. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

