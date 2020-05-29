Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,991,000 after buying an additional 51,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,102,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,777,000 after buying an additional 245,339 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 929,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

