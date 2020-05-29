Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.