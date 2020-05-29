Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $41.70

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $41.70. Peloton shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 358,760 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,444,760.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $1,583,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock worth $247,043,237.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

