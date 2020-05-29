Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.08

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 294150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $425,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Chilean Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chilean Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Commerce Bank Purchases 1,985 Shares of Primoris Services Corp
Commerce Bank Purchases 1,985 Shares of Primoris Services Corp
Commerce Bank Buys 1,436 Shares of Signature Bank
Commerce Bank Buys 1,436 Shares of Signature Bank
Zendesk Inc Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank
Zendesk Inc Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank
Citizens Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank
Citizens Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank
Commerce Bank Has $332,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Commerce Bank Has $332,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Okta Inc
Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Okta Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report