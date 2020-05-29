Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.90

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.90 and last traded at $126.80, with a volume of 4807636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,104,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

