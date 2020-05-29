Commerce Bank Takes $316,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IONS stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

