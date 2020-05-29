Commerce Bank Buys 4,864 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,231,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 365,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

BHF opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

