Commerce Bank Makes New $302,000 Investment in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 204,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 87,359 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 718,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,912 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,540,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CY shares. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

CY opened at $23.82 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.