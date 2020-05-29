Commerce Bank Buys 539 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,139,000 after buying an additional 584,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after buying an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,585,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $205,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,082,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $109.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.87.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.