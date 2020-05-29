Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Spotify were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $196.75.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

