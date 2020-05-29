Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,613,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 124,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.25.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total value of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,301,351.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,582 shares of company stock worth $23,355,921. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $369.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

