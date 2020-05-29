Commerce Bank Has $287,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,199,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,152,000 after buying an additional 2,061,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 729,367 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

