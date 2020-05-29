Commerce Bank Has $285,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,333 shares of company stock worth $471,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $118.79 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.