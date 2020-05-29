AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 74,805 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

