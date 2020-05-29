Hibernia REIT PLC (HBRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 2nd

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HBRN opened at GBX 1.06 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. Hibernia REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 129.40 ($1.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 million and a PE ratio of 8.76.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc, the ?Company?, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the ?Group?), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

