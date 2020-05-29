Hibernia REIT PLC (HBRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 2nd

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HBRN opened at GBX 1.06 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. Hibernia REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 129.40 ($1.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 million and a PE ratio of 8.76.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.