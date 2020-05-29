Analysts Set Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $24.13

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinterest to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.
In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,591 over the last three months.
Pinterest stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.
