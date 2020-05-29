Analysts Set Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $24.13

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinterest to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,591 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,570 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,245.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,055 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $25,964,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pinterest by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

