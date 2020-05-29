Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,445 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $92.54 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.