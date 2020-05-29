AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

