Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

