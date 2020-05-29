Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.70

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.58, with a volume of 231665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGR. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $85,245.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,493. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

