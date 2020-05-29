Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

NYSE:LNT opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.