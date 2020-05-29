Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,398 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

