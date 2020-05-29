Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 8352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKEAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

