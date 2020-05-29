Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $7.79. Cadence Bancorp shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 153,470 shares.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 140,447 shares of company stock valued at $907,551 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

