$0.18 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

