Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 858 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,104 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,085,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Waters by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 521,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $197.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.69. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.