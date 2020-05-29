Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $151,000 Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBI opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.33.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMBI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

