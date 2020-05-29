12,300 Shares in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 67,126.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 67,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Appian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. Appian Corp has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,812.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,649,104.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,708 shares of company stock worth $2,715,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

