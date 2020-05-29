14,173 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,638,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.