Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $140,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

NYSE:STWD opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

