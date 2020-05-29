Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 22,206 Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 112,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period.

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer bought 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,240.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at $262,565.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $620.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

