ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (CVE:SNM) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 163,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 99,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eyenovia Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Eyenovia Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Price Down 14.3%
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Price Down 14.3%
Canstar Resources Shares Up 37.5%
Canstar Resources Shares Up 37.5%
Trevali Mining Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07
Trevali Mining Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07
Hemostemix Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01
Hemostemix Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01
WesCan Energy Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02
WesCan Energy Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report