ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 14.3%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (CVE:SNM) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 163,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 99,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.