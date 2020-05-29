Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 37.5%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) shares shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 185,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 68,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

