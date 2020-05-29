Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3025919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TV. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

