Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 415000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

