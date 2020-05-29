WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

WesCan Energy Corp (CVE:WCE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $784,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03.

WesCan Energy Company Profile (CVE:WCE)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in east-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

