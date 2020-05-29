Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 42000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $4.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It flagship asset is the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,100 hectares located within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Antofagasta Gold Inc and changed its name to Arena Minerals Inc in December 2013.

