Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Valdor Technology International Inc. (CVE:VTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $232,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI)

Valdor Technology International Inc operates as an optical fiber components company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells passive fiber optic components. Its products include harsh-environment 1:32 splitters for telecom and fiber to the home markets; and Impact Mount technology to provide conventional fiber optics connectivity.

