SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

SThree (LON:STEM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29). Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

STEM has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SThree from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 392.50 ($5.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

