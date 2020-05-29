Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €64.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €64.00 ($74.42) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €57.50 ($66.86) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.24 ($54.92).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €61.24 ($71.21) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.87.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Analyst Recommendations for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

