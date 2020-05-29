Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.29 ($109.63).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €72.50 ($84.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 1-year high of €100.00 ($116.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

