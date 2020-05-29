Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €37.00 Price Target

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

HLE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.00 ($41.86).

Shares of HLE opened at €35.24 ($40.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

