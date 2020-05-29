Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 21261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$5.15 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

