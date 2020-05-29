Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

Shares of Durango Resources Inc (CVE:DGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral properties in Canada. The company has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

