Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Durango Resources Inc (CVE:DGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral properties in Canada. The company has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eyenovia Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Eyenovia Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Price Down 14.3%
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Price Down 14.3%
Canstar Resources Shares Up 37.5%
Canstar Resources Shares Up 37.5%
Trevali Mining Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07
Trevali Mining Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07
Hemostemix Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01
Hemostemix Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01
WesCan Energy Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02
WesCan Energy Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report