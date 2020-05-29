Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.44

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 485326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.90.

Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd will post -0.0494681 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

