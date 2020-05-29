Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Raised to GBX 430

Network International (LON:NETW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Network International to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Network International from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Network International from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 524.17 ($6.90).

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 458.20 ($6.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 407.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 513.83. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.90. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 317 ($4.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 656 ($8.63).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

