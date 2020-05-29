iFabric (TSE:IFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.39

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 82816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 million and a P/E ratio of -194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

