Bodycote’s (BOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 693.85 ($9.13).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 636.50 ($8.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 559.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 748.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

