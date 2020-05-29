Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Lifted to Equal weight at Morgan Stanley

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synthomer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328.22 ($4.32).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 313.40 ($4.12) on Friday. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.40 ($5.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

